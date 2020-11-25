City of Clarksville offices will close for Thanksgiving

Clarksville, TN – All City of Clarksville administrative offices will close Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th, 2020 to observe Thanksgiving. Most City Departments, with the exception of CDE Lightband, will close at noon Wednesday, November 25th.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue throughout the holiday period.

Clarksville Transit System will close administrative offices at noon Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday, but buses and vans will maintain regular service hours on Wednesday. Buses will not run Thanksgiving Day, and will resume regular service on Friday, when bus rides will be free to all passengers for Black Friday shopping.

City of Clarksville Finance & Revenue will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday. Property taxes may be paid at any time online at https://mss.cityofclarksville.com/css/ with no credit card fees, and at the drop box at City Hall, or by mail at P.O. Box 928 Clarksville, TN, 37041.

Clarksville City Court will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday, but recreation centers and New Providence pool will maintain regular hours all day Wednesday. Recreation centers will maintain regular hours on Saturday.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, (931) 645-7400, automated pay by phone, and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be open for regular office hours all day Wednesday, and be closed Thursday and Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at https://cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, November 30th for regular hours.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics