Montgomery County Government Offices to close for Thanksgiving Holiday
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th, 2020 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. All Montgomery County offices will reopen on Monday, November 30th during normal operating hours.
Many of the services provided by Montgomery County Government are also conveniently available anytime online at mcgtn.org.
