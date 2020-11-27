Manna Café Ministries will Open Warming Center Sunday

Clarksville, TN – As below-freezing temperatures are predicted next week, Manna Café Ministries will open its Emergency Warming Center at the Refuge Outreach Center, 503 D Street, Clarksville, TN, 37042 at Manna Village.

The center will be open from Sunday, November 29th, 2020 until Sunday, December 6th. Guests can check in beginning at 4:00pm each evening and will check out each day by 10:00am (to allow for thorough cleaning due to COVID-19 guidelines).

Stay tuned on Manna Café Ministries’ Facebook page and website for updates on warming center openings and closures, as weather may change.

Manna Café is asking for the community to donate their time to help the warming center operate. Those interested should visit www.mannacafeministries.com/volunteer to sign up for a 4-hour shift.

Along with volunteers, other needs include tents, sleeping bags, blankets (twin size or larger), hygiene items, bottled water, cleaning supplies, and snack items. Items can be dropped off at the Refuge Outreach Center, 503 D Street (off of Providence Boulevard).

To sponsor an evening meal to help feed guests please contact *protected email*

Many thanks to the community for helping Manna Café to shelter Clarksville’s homeless during inclement weather.

