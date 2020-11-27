|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Reemployment Act to Support Tennessee National Guard
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 Tennessee General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty.
“Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals that will streamline Tennessee government and ensure that we are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said Governor Lee.
“Our National Guard servicemen and women have been front and center in our COVID-19 response and this bill will support their efforts and help ensure the very best continue to serve in the Tennessee National Guard,” Governor Lee stated.
The Reemployment Act will:
