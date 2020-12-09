Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Reemployment Push to Address Historic Year for Job Loss

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord today announced a new campaign, “Let’s Get to Work Tennessee,” to help Tennesseans find and obtain meaningful employment.

As COVID-19 Coronavirus has caused significant disruptions to employment and the economy across the state, and with federal unemployment programs expiring soon, the new campaign encourages Tennesseans to join the workforce and secure one of the thousands of jobs currently available.

The ad is airing across the state on broadcast TV, cable, radio, outdoor and digital media.

“We have said since the beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 Coronavirus has caused an economic crisis as well as a health crisis,” said Governor Lee. “As we enter the new year, and federal unemployment benefits expire, we want to encourage Tennesseans to seek employment through one of the many opportunities across the state and get our economy moving again.”

Jobs4TN.gov currently has more than 240,000 active job postings of all skill levels. Tennessee has an integrated unemployment and workforce development system ready to assist Tennesseans in finding employment. With the expiration of federal unemployment programs quickly approaching, the state encourages claimants to continue searching for work so they can secure employment before their benefits end.

Governor Lee also signed Executive Order 69 today which reconstitutes the State Workforce Development Board. The Board works to increase the competitive position of Tennessee business and attract new business through the development of a highly skilled workforce.

View the ads here: https://youtu.be/_Rk-T5Bj3xI and https://youtu.be/ruxfOgKmzBg

Script:

This pandemic has hit us hard.

But Tennesseans don’t stay down for long.

We’re known for our resilience

And we refuse to back down from a challenge.

This challenge is no different.

You might be out of work,

But there’s an opportunity waiting for you.

We need you to roll up our sleeves and join our workforce.

Right now, thousands of jobs are ready to be filled.

Find them at jobs4tn.gov

Let’s get to work Tennessee.

Toolkit:

https://app.box.com/s/d9ouq3b5on4dhhjpxmaicuwppcej9zbd

Federal Benefits Ending Soon

Weekly unemployment payments Tennesseans receive through programs funded by the CARES Act will end soon. The last day to claim benefits through two federal programs is December 26th, 2020. According to federal program rules for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), payments will stop before that date if a claimant reaches their maximum of 39 weeks of benefits.

If someone started receiving PUA the week ending March 15th, 2020, Saturday, December 12th, marks their 39th week in the program. Current federal law will not allow them to certify for benefits after that date.

The federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program provides eligible claimants up to 13 weeks of additional benefits. This program also ends December 26th.

If the Department of Labor and Workforce Development determines the eligibility of a claim after December 26th, if approved, the claimant will retroactively receive applicable payments for all weeks with a completed certification through the program’s ending date.

To find additional information regarding available jobs in Tennessee, visit Jobs4TN.gov.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics