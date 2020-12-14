APSU Men’s Basketball game against McNeese State cancelled

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball contest against McNeese State, originally scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled.

Due to tightened travel restrictions, McNeese State was not approved for travel outside Louisiana.

The game will not be rescheduled, although the Governors may replace the Cowboys on the schedule before Friday.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.

