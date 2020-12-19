|
Tennessee Department of Health announces today’s COVID-19 report to be released with December 20th report
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that due to the volume of tests being processed, Saturday’s COVID-19 report will be released as a combined report on December 20th, 2020 to note both Saturday and Sunday case count updates.
