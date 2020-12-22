Altra Federal Credit Union Employees wrap up Year of Giving Back





Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union employees concluded 2020 as they do each year with their Season of Giving. Employees raised over $2,500 to purchase gifts for those in need in the communities they serve. In addition to employee fundraising during the holiday season, Altra gives each employee fifty dollars to Pay It Forward in their community. This year, over $23,000 will be distributed at the employees’ discretion. Often, employees match the contribution to make a greater impact for a cause that is meaningful to them. “The Pay it Forward initiative was an innovation idea submitted by an employee and implemented several years ago,” said Altra’s Community Relations Manager, Shawn Hauser. “It puts the giving into the hands of our employees who become our boots on the ground during the holiday season.” In December, Altra purchased over $7,500 worth of Kwik Trip gift cards for each family with students at North Side Elementary. In addition, this Spring, employees raised nearly $3,000 and worked with Festival Foods to purchase items for the school’s food pantry that aids students in need. Altra adopted the school as part of a program through the La Crosse Public Education Foundation For Giving Tuesday on December 1st, Altra held a social media contest where members could nominate their favorite charity to be included in a random drawing for one of three $500 donations. Due to the tremendous response of over 1,300 unique nominations submitted, six winners were chosen. Winners included Cia Siab, Inc., Catholic Charities Warming Center and Beer By Bike Brigade in Wisconsin, Elder Network in Rochester, MN, CASA for Kids of East Tyler in Texas and Manna Café Ministries in Clarksville, TN. In October, Altra donated $100,000 to communities they serve in Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The funds went to organizations that could provide immediate relief to those impacted by the pandemic. Earlier this year, Altra gave employees fifty-dollar gift cards from their choice of local restaurants as part of their Altra Gives Back Now program to support small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. That initiative provided over $21,000 to restaurants in the communities Altra serves. “Supporting our communities and members during the pandemic was important to Altra’s mission,” Steve Koenen, President and CEO for Altra said. “In 2020 our organization and employees were able to step up to aid in relief efforts for those who needed it most.”

About Altra Federal Credit Union Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $1.9 billion in assets and more than 115,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life! To learn more visit www.altra.org Related Stories

