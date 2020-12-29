|
|
|
|
AT&T releases final Outage Update, December 29th
Nashville, TN – This will be AT&T’s final update. We want to thank our customers for their patience as we have worked to restore service after this devastating explosion in Downtown Nashville.
We also give thanks to the first responders who have been tireless in their efforts to investigate the bombing and secure the area.
The local utility has made repairs so we can begin to restore commercial power to our building.
Our second generator is online and providing power.
We are in the process of activating the last of the remaining wireline equipment this afternoon. As we make the transition back to normal operations, we will continue to make repairs to the building and keep our equipment running.
We will have significant resources on-site as needed until the building is fully restored.
For customers who need additional assistance, they should contact our customer care teams at 1.800.288.2020 or by dialing 611 from their mobile devices.
|
|
