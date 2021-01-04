Senator Marsha Blackburn Congratulates Senator Lamar Alexander for Decades of Public Service

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) released the following statement and video thanking U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R—Tenn.) for his decades of public service.

“It’s not very often that we have the opportunity to pay tribute to someone as respected and accomplished as Lamar Alexander. Over the course of his career, Senator Alexander touched the lives of millions of Tennesseans through his work with educators, business owners, health care workers, entertainers, and innovators. It has been a pleasure serving alongside him in the United States Senate,” said Senator Blackburn.

Sections

Topics