APSU Women’s Basketball drops Tennessee State 62-37, starts OVC 3-0

Nashville, TN – A defensive clinic. Those are the best words to describe the effort of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team, who held their opponent under 40 points for the first time in 19 years on their way to a 62-37 win at Tennessee State and a 3-0 start in Ohio Valley Conference play for the first time since 2016, Monday, in the Gentry Center.

It was a slower start for the Governors on the offensive end, but David Midlick‘s squad put on more steam throughout the game and scored more points in each progressive quarter.

The three-point shot was the igniter for the offense once again, as Austin Peay State University connected nine times from downtown, led by Maggie Knowles who scored all 15 of her points exclusively from behind the arc.

The Lady Tigers got on the scoreboard first, but a Kemia Ward layup quickly evened things up before a Knowles triple gave the Govs a three-point lead two and a half minutes into the contest.

Austin Peay State University and Tennessee State would trade baskets for around the next five minutes, until a D’Shara Booker layup with 2:03 left marked the final bucket of the period for the Governors.

The Lady Tigers closed the first quarter on a 4-0 run and held a 16-12 lead over the Govs after 10 minutes.

After an Andreana Wrister layup gave Tennessee State a six-point lead to start the second quarter; Austin Peay went on a 13-1 run fueled by a trio of three-pointers and a pair of blocked shots.

Maggie Knowles buried a pair of threes to start the run, and then Kemia Ward blocked shots on back-to-back defensive possessions to set up back-to-back made shots – a jumper in the lane and a triple – by Tahanee Bennell. Kelen Kenol capped off the Govs run when she made a back-door cut and Kasey Kidwell found her wide-open at the hoop for two points.

The 13-1 run pushed the Governors lead to six – the biggest of the first half – with 5:21 left in the half, but Tennessee State did not go away quite yet. The Lady Tigers fought back and cut the deficit to 1, but a Brandi Ferby layup with 2:39 left marked the final points of the half and the Govs lead 27-24 at the break.

In the second half the Govs defense took it up a notch, recording 8 steals, 11 forced turnovers and holding Tennessee State to just 8 points in the third period. Booker and Brandi Ferby spearheaded the defensive attack, picking up four and three steals, respectively, in just the third quarter.

On top of the defensive effort, Knowles connected on another pair of triples and Myah LeFlore drilled her first three of the contest, extending the Austin Peay State University lead to a dozen at the start of the fourth quarter.

The fourth period saw the Governors play some of their best defense in recent memory, holding Tennessee State to just five points and two made field-goals in the final ten minutes of the contest.

Booker also played some of her best basketball as a Gov down the stretch, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds in the final period, as she missed her first career double-double by just one rebounds for the second-straight trip to the Gentry Center.

The Difference

It’s pretty simple… defense. Austin Peay State University held Tennessee State to just 36 points on a dozen made field goals. APSU forced 23 turnovers and held the Lady Tigers in single-digit scoring in the final three quarters of the contest, while only allowing Tennessee State to score 13 points in the second half.

APSU Notably

The last time Austin Peay State University held an opponent under 40 points in a game was on December 2nd, 2002, when the Govs beat Ohio, 69-38, in the Dunn Center.

The Governors picked up their sixth-straight win against Tennessee State, improving to 37-28 against the Lady Tigers in the all-time series.

The APSU Govs six-game winning streak against Tennessee State is its longest active winning streak against an OVC opponent.

The Governors 3-0 start to conference play is their best start in the OVC since David Midlick‘s first season at Austin Peay in 2016.

Austin Peay State University forced Tennessee State to turn the ball over 23 times, the Governors have now forced 20+ turnovers in three-straight contests.

Booker’s nine boards led the APSU Govs in rebounding, it is the third time this season and ninth time in her career she has led the way on the glass.

On the defensive end, Booker led Ausitn Peay State University with a career-high five steals.

Maggie Knowles has knocked down at least five three-pointers in each of the last three games she has played, she also led the APSU Govs in scoring for the third time this season with 15 points – all from three-point range.

Kemia Ward blocked a career-high three shots against Tennessee State, she leads the Govs with seven blocks this season.

With five assists, Brianah Ferby led the APSU Govs in helpers for the third time this season and seventh time in her career.

Up Next for APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will continue on its season-long five game road trip, with the next stop being a Thursday, January 7th contest at SIU Edwardsville. Tip-off is at 5:00pm CT.

The APSU Govs will then make stops at Eastern Illinois, UT Martin and Southeast Missouri before returning home January 21st against Tennessee Tech. For news and scheduling updates, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governor women’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayWBB).

