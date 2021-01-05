Austin Peay State University student Zoe Johnson plays violin to spread holiday cheer at Memphis Kroger

Clarksville, TN – Memphis TV station Fox 13 on Christmas Day aired a story about an Austin Peay State University (APSU) student who played her violin to spread cheer during the holidays.

APSU music performance student Zoe Johnson – who works at the Houston Levee Kroger in Memphis – played the violin inside the store between shifts.

“They would set up a place for me somewhere inside or outside the store,” she told the TV station. “I would just play. Spread some Christmas cheer for everyone.”

