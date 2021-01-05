|
Austin Peay State University student Zoe Johnson plays violin to spread holiday cheer at Memphis Kroger
Clarksville, TN – Memphis TV station Fox 13 on Christmas Day aired a story about an Austin Peay State University (APSU) student who played her violin to spread cheer during the holidays.
APSU music performance student Zoe Johnson – who works at the Houston Levee Kroger in Memphis – played the violin inside the store between shifts.
“They would set up a place for me somewhere inside or outside the store,” she told the TV station. “I would just play. Spread some Christmas cheer for everyone.”
To see the full story, click here.
To Learn More
For more about the programs Austin Peay’s Department of Music offers, visit www.apsu.edu/music.
