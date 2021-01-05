Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Austin Peay State University student Zoe Johnson plays violin to spread holiday cheer at Memphis Kroger

January 5, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Memphis TV station Fox 13 on Christmas Day aired a story about an Austin Peay State University (APSU) student who played her violin to spread cheer during the holidays.

A screen capture from Fox 13's report on Austin Peay State University student Zoe Johnson.

A screen capture from Fox 13’s report on Austin Peay State University student Zoe Johnson.

APSU music performance student Zoe Johnson – who works at the Houston Levee Kroger in Memphis – played the violin inside the store between shifts.

“They would set up a place for me somewhere inside or outside the store,” she told the TV station. “I would just play. Spread some Christmas cheer for everyone.”

To see the full story, click here.

To Learn More

For more about the programs Austin Peay’s Department of Music offers, visit www.apsu.edu/music.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      January 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12
      3456789
      10111213141516
      17181920212223
      24252627282930
      31  