APSU Basketball’s game versus SIU Edwardsville rescheduled for February 1st

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team’s contest at SIU Edwardsville, which was postponed from its original January 7th date, has been rescheduled for 2:00pm, February 1st. 2021 slot in Edwardsville, IL.

This will turn the week into a three-game road trip for the Govs, starting in Edwardsville before continuing on February 4th at Eastern Kentucky and February 6th at Morehead State.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

