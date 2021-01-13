Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Men’s Basketball road games against UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Postponed

January 13, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Athletics announced Tuesday that it is pausing men’s basketball activities due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The APSU Governors’ next two games—at UT Martin (January 14th) and at Southeast Missouri (January 16th)—are postponed.

Those contests will be rescheduled at a later date.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives