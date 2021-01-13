|
APSU Men’s Basketball road games against UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Postponed
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Athletics announced Tuesday that it is pausing men’s basketball activities due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.
The APSU Governors’ next two games—at UT Martin (January 14th) and at Southeast Missouri (January 16th)—are postponed.
Those contests will be rescheduled at a later date.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
