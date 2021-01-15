Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 15th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Nightly, from 12:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.





Montgomery County

Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

Sign Installation on I-24

Monday, January 18th, and Tuesday, January 19th, 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound at MM 48 for survey work for overhead structures.

Davidson County, Rutherford County

I-24 SMART Corridor

Nightly 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

