Tennessee Wildlife Federation announces Nominations Open for 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Wildlife Federation , one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

Details and nomination materials can be found at tnwf.org/CAA. Nominations close on March 5th, 2021 at 5:00pm CT.

The Federation is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, making its Conservation Achievement Awards the state’s longest-standing and inclusive conservation awards.

Past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong volunteers.

“We’re honored to recognize and celebrate those who have achieved outstanding work for our wild places in 2020,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation.

Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories—from Conservationist of the Year to Youth Conservationist. Award winners will be announced virtually in May across the Federation’s digital platforms.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management, and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

