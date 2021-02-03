Tennessee Women’s Basketball stops Team Activities due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee women’s basketball program has paused team activities following one positive COVID-19 Coroanvirus test result and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers, and support staff.

The UT Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local, and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community.

SEC Statement

Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Tennessee at Mississippi State game and the rescheduled Tennessee at Texas A&M game on Sunday have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.



The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

Sections

Topics