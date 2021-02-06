Nashville State Community College Offers Campus Cupboard for Students

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College – Clarksville Campus is now offering food assistance, via the Campus Cupboard, for students in need.

The Campus Cupboard is the college’s on-campus food pantry program that provides free groceries and personal care items to students.

The Cupboard now offers online ordering so students can safely shop from home and schedule appointments to pick up their groceries on campus.

“The Campus Cupboard is one of the many student support programs that Nashville State has available,” said Carol Hines, Campus Cupboard Coordinator for the Clarksville Campus. “We are very excited to offer students the ability to shop and order food and personal items online.”

Items are donated to the Campus Cupboard through a partnership with and the generous support of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and Kroger.

For more information about the Campus Cupboard program, please visit www.nsccf.org/campus-cupboard/

Sections

Topics