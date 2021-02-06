Weekly APSU COVID-19 Update for February 6th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Thank you to all of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors for continuing to follow the guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. These guidelines may be inconvenient, but they help us protect our community and reduce the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Wear a face mask, socially distance, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer, don’t touch your face, and please avoid large gatherings.

Vaccine Site

Earlier this week, the University set up a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building. Once the state approves Austin Peay State University’s application, we will begin administering the vaccine to individuals who have made an appointment through this website.

We will dispense the vaccine in accordance with Tennessee’s phased vaccination plan. Parking lot 11 will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Testing Information

At APSU, we care about your health and wellbeing. For this reason, it is important that all COVID-19 Coronavirus testing be conducted using PCR methods. Why? Because antigen testing, often referred to as rapid testing, can be highly inaccurate. Some research demonstrates that antigen tests are only 48% accurate — nearly the same accuracy as flipping a coin.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend anyone who obtains a negative antigen (rapid) test be retested using PCR methods to confirm their results.

PCR testing methods are the standard at APSU. Boyd Health Services collects samples using this method between 9:30am-noon, Monday-Friday, for any APSU member who is symptomatic, who has been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 Coronavirus positive, or who is a member of a formal surveillance testing program.

The Montgomery County Health Department also collects samples for using this same methodology between 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday-Friday.

Drive-thru testing is available Monday-Friday, 7:00am-noon, at Boyd Health Services. It is recommended that visitors use this option whenever possible. Simply remain in your vehicle upon arrival and follow the signs. To save time, create an account at www.everlywell.com/register before coming.

The numbers provided are active cases being tracked by APSU administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty, and staff filling out the COVID-19 form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, http://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

