APSU Volleyball blanks Tennessee 3-0, Sweeps Series

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Volleyball senior outside hitters Brooke Moore and Chloe Stitt and sophomore right-side hitter Tegan Seyring each posted double-digit kill totals and the Govs to a second-straight three-set sweep (25-18, 25-23, 25-22) of Tennessee Tech, Monday afternoon at the Winfield Dunn Center.

With the win, Austin Peay State University (2-0) sweeps the two-match series from Tennessee Tech (0-2). The Governors now look ahead to their first road series at Tennessee State, Sunday-Monday.

After pulling away to win the first set, the APSU Governors had to fend off the Golden Eagles in each of the final two sets to secure the match win.

In the second, Austin Peay broke out to an early seven-point, 10-3 lead to force Tennessee Tech’s first timeout. The Golden Eagles chipped away at the deficit, but trimmed it to just four points, 18-14, after Maggie Keenan’s service ace. After its second timeout, Tennessee Tech scored eight of the next 13 points to tie the set, 23-23. The Govs rallied after their first timeout, getting a kill from Brooke Moore and a TTU attack error to win the set.

The story was much the same in the third set as Austin Peay State University took an early lead and maintained it until late in the frame. The Governors lead reached five points at 15-10, but they could not extend the advantage. Tennessee Tech finally tied the set at 19-19, but committed errors on each of the next two points to give APSU a 21-19 advantage. APSU matched their visitors point for point from there to seal the victory.

For the second straight match, Stitt led Austin Peay State University’s offensive effort with 13 kills. Moore added 12 kills, three blocks, and nine digs. Seyring provided another 11 kills in APSU’s 46-kill outing. Senior middle blocker Karli Graham had a team-best six blocks and finished with four kills.

Dallas Oatis led Tennessee Tech with nine kills. The Golden Eagles were held to 30 kills on the day.

Box Score

Tennessee Tech 0, Austin Peay 3

1 2 3 F Tennessee Tech 18 23 22 (0) Austin Peay 25 25 25 (3)

