Blanchfield Army Community Hospital observes Presidents Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, February 12th, and the Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, February 15th, 2021 Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7 on the federal holiday and DONSA.

February 12th, Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Campbell Army Airfield, Gold, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open and will operate on a normal schedule. Young Eagle Medical Home, currently operating out of Byrd, will be closed for relocation and will reopen Tuesday, February 16th in its original location within the main hospital’s C Building. The C Entrance remains closed but beneficiaries may enter the C Building through the double doors next to the emergency center entrance.

BACH specialty services will be closed on the DONSA with the exception of the Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Women’s Health Clinic, and the Department of Behavioral Health. LaPointe Pharmacy, Byrd Pharmacy, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacy will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. The Town Center will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm February 13th.

February 15th, Federal Holiday for Presidents Day

With the exception of the BACH COVID Clinic and Triage Line, all outpatient services are closed on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed February 15th in observance of Presidents Day. The BACH COVID Clinic and Triage Line will remain open from 7:00am to 3:30pm on the holiday.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, February 16th with Young Eagle Medical Home resuming patient care in the hospital footprint.

COVID-19 Services available Presidents Day/DONSA

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may utilize TRICARE Online’s Patient Portal to initiate communications with a BACH COVID-19 Triage Nurse.

Patients with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire using www.tricareonline.com. A COVID-Triage nurse will contact patients within 24 hours after submitting the screening questionnaire. Using TOL shortens the time waiting to speak to a COVID-Triage Nurse and allows individuals to complete the form anytime, day or night.

In addition, patients may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, seven days a week to from 7:00am to 5:00pm, Monday – Friday and 7:00am to 3:30pm, Saturday, Sunday and federal holidays.

After hours, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab, and test results, email your care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral.

To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Sections

Topics