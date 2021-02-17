APSU Football single game tickets on Sale Now

Clarksville, TN – Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Spring 2021 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football season, which features three home games at Fortera Stadium.

Home kickoffs for all three home APSU football games are scheduled for 2:00pm on Sundays.

Under the leadership of new head football coach Scotty Walden, the Governors host Tennessee State (February 28th), UT Martin (March 21st), and Murray State (April 3rd) at Fortera Stadium as they defend their 2019 Ohio Valley Conference football championship.

Single-game tickets are $15.00 for general admission seats and $25.00 for reserved seating. Again, this season, general admission seating will be located in the “Red Zone” on the east side of Fortera Stadium (Sections J-P). All reserved seating will be on the west side of the stadium, which also features student seating in sections E-H.

The Austin Peay State University Athletics ticket office also is accepting inquiries for new season ticket sales. General admission season tickets can be purchased for $40.00, while reserved seating season tickets are $50.00.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets and season tickets online by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets, or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). Fans wishing to purchase their season tickets in a specific section are encouraged to call the APSU Athletics Ticket Office.

APSU will have COVID-19 Coronavirus seating restrictions in place during the upcoming spring season. Those restrictions will reduce total seating capacity, enforce social distancing, and require fans to wear masks at all times while inside Fortera Stadium. More information on seating and entry protocols is available at LetsGoPeay.com – the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics.

Fans are encouraged to join the Monocle Society to enhance their football gameday experience. Monocle Society members can enjoy preferred seating, parking, tailgating season passes, and gameday hospitality privileges, based upon seating option and/or donor level. Membership to the Monocle Society begins at $100.00. Please contact Johnny Mitchell at 931.221.7224 or *protected email* with questions related to the Monocle Society and the donor benefits structure.

Monocle Society donations can also be made through Austin Peay State University’s online ticketing system at www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets

