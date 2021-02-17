Winter Storm Warning continues for Clarksville-Montgomery County until Thursday evening

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has updated the winter storm warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. The warning continues until Thursday, February 18th at 6:00pm.

Expect snow and sleet are expected to develop during the afternoon and last through the night.

Traveling conditions will become even more challenging owing to ice and snow that remains on the ground from the last event.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to 0.1 inches is possible. Locally higher amounts are possible.

On Thursday, snow and sleet will continue for much of the day.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Middle Tennesseans continue to experience travel difficulties and some power outages from the last winter storm, and additional accumulations of snow and ice will exacerbate these ongoing hazards.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

