Montgomery County, City of Clarksville offices will remain closed, Thursday

Clarksville-Montgomery County Mayors continue closures in preparation for Winter Storm

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County and City of Clarksville government offices will remain closed on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 as the community deals with ongoing winter weather and hazardous travel conditions.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and announced the closing Wednesday evening after the second meeting of the day with emergency management, highway department, street department, and public safety officials.

While County, City, and State road crews have made great progress clearing thoroughfares and main routes, many side roads and neighborhood streets still remain covered in ice and snow.

Adding more snow, an anticipated wintery mix of snow and rain combined with bitterly cold temperatures tonight and Thursday morning, the mayors decided to close government offices another day and continue to urge residents to stay home and off the roadways.

“It’s been several years since we’ve been hit this hard with harsh winter weather,” County Mayor Durrett said. “Fortunately this does not happen often. It’s important to exercise caution when it does happen.”

“Although the road crews have worked diligently and will continue clearing roads, we still have black ice on the roads and in parking lots where citizens use services,” City Mayor Pitts said.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of wintry weather is expected, with ice and snow accumulations of 2-4 inches or more possible. Visit https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=36.5294&lon=-87.3583#.YC2iO2hKg2w to view the forecast.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has also closed state offices across Middle and West Tennessee Counties, including Montgomery County, on Thursday, February 18th.

Here are some details for specific governmental operations:

City and County public safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential services will continue.

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has closed its COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination sites in northern, middle, and western Tennessee counties, including Montgomery County, on Thursday, February 18th and Friday, February 19th. TDH will contact anyone who had an appointment to reschedule their COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination.

All Bi-County Solid Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday. Crews will be working Thursday to prepare for opening on Friday.

CDE Lightband’s lobby will remain open until 3:00pm Thursday, but customers are urged to use phone and online systems to reach the utility when possible. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at https://cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including customer service centers, will be closed Thursday. On-call personnel will be available to address emergency situations as they arise. Call 931.645.0116 for gas, water, or sewer emergencies. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and WebConnect, online payment feature, are available for customer payments. Payment drop boxes are also available around the clock at customer service centers at 2215 Madison Street and 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville Transit System buses will maintain normal start and finish times and run on snow routes Thursday. Check the CTS Facebook page for updates.

Here’s some information to help you navigate this winter storm:

To keep up-to-date with road conditions and see traffic cameras, go to www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic

Also, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Officet shares the status on winter road conditions throughout Clarksville, Montgomery County several times a day on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcsotn

The number one tip from AAA for winter road conditions is to stay off the roads. AAA has some helpful tips if you must drive in these weather conditions, drive slowly and increase your following distance.

If you use an alternate heat source such as a fireplace, wood stove or kerosene heater make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working. All fuel burning equipment should be vented to the outside and generators should always be placed outdoors and never inside a residence.

