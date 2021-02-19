Austin Peay State University Basketball takes on Eastern Illinois on Senior Day at the Dunn Center

Austin Peay (11-7 | 9-5 OVC) vs. Eastern Illinois (9-13 | 7-10 OVC)

Saturday, February 20th, 2021 | 1:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball will play on Dave Loos Court for the final time this season when it hosts Eastern Illinois this Saturday for a Senior Day contest in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 1:00pm.

With three games left in the regular season, Austin Peay State University currently occupies fifth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a record of 9-5 in league play.

At 7-10 in OVC action, Eastern Illinois sits one spot outside the OVC Tournament and trails Eastern Kentucky by a half-game for the eighth and final postseason spot.

Following the conclusion of the women’s game against the Panthers and prior to the tip-off of the men’s game, Austin Peay State University will honor five seniors: Tahanee Bennell, Brandi Ferby, Brianah Ferby, Kelen Kenol and Myah LeFlore.

About the Eastern Illinois Panthers

Tabbed to finish fifth in both the OVC Coaches/SIDs Preseason Poll and the OVC’s Preseason Media Poll, Eastern Illinois currently sits in ninth place in the league with just three games left on their schedule. Fourth-year head coach Matt Bollant’s squad is 9-13 overall and 7-10 in OVC play this season.

After receiving First-Team All-OVC honors last season, both Karle Pace and Lariah Washington were named to the 2020-21 Preseason All-OVC team. Pace and Washington are a part of a trio of Panthers that all rank in the top-11 in the OVC in scoring; however, that trio is led by junior forward Abby Wahl.

Wahl ranks fifth in the OVC in scoring (14.7 ppg) and ranks sixth in the conference in rebounding (7.3 rpg), she is also shooting 49.4 percent from the floor — good for third-best in the conference. Wahl was named OVC Player of the Week in each of the first two weeks of the season and posted career-high 34 points and went 14-17 from the floor at Tennessee State, January 23rd.

Washington, who was also named the 2019-20 OVC Freshman of the Year, is averaging 13.8 points per game — good for seventh best in the conference — and 4.9 rebounds per game. Clarksville-native Karle Pace ranks 11th in the OVC in scoring (13 ppg) and eighth in assists (3.2 apg).

Finally, junior guard Kira Arthofer is averaging 4.7 assists per game, which leads the Panthers and the OVC. Arthofer is also scoring 6.8 points per contest this season.

Austin Peay Series History With Eastern Illinois



This is the 52nd meeting in a series that dates back to 1995; Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 30-22.

With no fans in the building, Austin Peay State University brought all the energy it needed and powered its way to a 77-68 win over Eastern Illinois on January 9th, 2021, in Lantz Arena. The win over the Panthers helped the Governors improve to 5-0 in OVC play at the time, marking the program’s best start to conference play since the 2002-03 season, when Susie Gardner led the APSU Govs to a perfect 16-0 mark in OVC action.

Tahanee Bennell led the Governors with 14 points, going a perfect 4-4 from three-point range in the second half and dishing out a team-high 3 assists as well. Kelen Kenol scored a season-high 13 points, going 5-7 from the charity stripe, and leading the Govs with 5 rebounds.

Nina De Leon Negron was the final APSU Gov in double figures, she knocked down a pair of three-pointers and scored 11 points in the contest.

For Eastern Illinois, Abby Wahl led the way with a trio of triples and a game-high 19 points. Lariah Washington scored 17 points and grabbed a team-high 7 rebounds, while Kira Arthofer scored a dozen points and dished out four assists. Karle Pace was the final Panther in double figures with 10 points.

Austin Peay Notably

A win on Saturday would give the Governors their 10th Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season, matching the program’s best single-season conference wins mark of the David Midlick era.

Last time out the APSU Govs offense scored 40 points in the paint while the Govs defense held SIU Edwardsville to just 40 points in the entire game.

Brianah Ferby scored 10 points last time out against SIUE, February 18th, she has scored in double figures in five-straight games for the first time in her Austin Peay State University career.

Over the past eight games, D’Shara Booker is averaging 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Booker is also shooting 63.5 percent from the floor and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch.

Nationally Austin Peay State University ranks 21st in three-pointers made per game (8.9), 18th in three-pointers made (161), and 10th in three-pointers attempted (524) — the APSU Govs also lead the OVC in all three statistics.

The Governors defense ranks second in the OVC in steals per game (8.8) and turnovers forced per game (18.3); Austin Peay State University recorded 10 steals and forced 19 turnovers last time out against SIU Edwardsville, February 18th.

Maggie Knowles leads the OVC and ranks 25th in the NCAA in three-pointers made per game (2.9); she also ranks third in the OVC in three-pointers made (43) and fourth in three-point percentage (32.8%).

Austin Peay Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

Austin Peay State University Govs Online

Check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay State University’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all APSU Governor athletics, as well as the Governor women’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayWBB). Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on the ESPN+ app.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University

After Saturday’s tilt with the Panthers, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will embark on a three-game, season-ending road trip that kicks off with a 4:30pm, Monday contest at Eastern Kentucky. The Govs will then play a 5:00pm, February 25th game at Tennessee Tech before wrapping up the season with a 1:00pm, February 27th showdown at Jacksonville State.

Sections

Topics