President Joe Biden’s statement. on Introduction of U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021

Washington, D.C. – Immigration is an irrefutable source of our strength and is essential to who we are as a nation. The last four years of misguided policies have exacerbated the already broken immigration system and highlighted the critical need for reform.

I applaud the important work done by Senator Bob Menendez and Representative Linda Sánchez to modernize our immigration system and introduce The U.S. Citizenship Act.

I look forward to working with leaders in the House and Senate to address the wrongdoings of the past administration and restore justice, humanity, and order to our immigration system.

This is an important first step in pursuing immigration policies that unite families, grow and enhance our economy, and safeguard our security.

The legislation I sent to Congress will bring about much-needed change to an immigration system where reform is long overdue. It will responsibly manage the border with smart investments. It will address the root causes of irregular migration from Central America. It will modernize our legal immigration pathways and create an earned path to citizenship for so many – including Dreamers, farmworkers, and TPS holders.

These are not Democratic or Republican priorities – but American ones. I’ve laid out my vision for what it’ll take to reform our immigration system and I look forward to working with leaders in Congress to get this done.

