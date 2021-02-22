APSU Women’s Tennis signs Denise Torrealba for Fall of 2021

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Ross Brown is pleased to welcome Denise Torrealba of Neu-Isenburg, Germany, to Clarksville for the 2021-22 academic year.

Torrealba prepped at Privatgymnasuim Schwetzingen, where she was the 2020 Hessen U18 State Champion and the 2019 U16 State Champion.

Having climbed to as high as No. 733 in the ITF Junior Rankings in January of 2021, Torrealba was the 2020 ITF grade 4 junior doubles champion in 2020. Torrealba also reached the quarterfinals of the ITF grade 4 junior doubles tournament in Hamburg, but the tournament was ended because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus shutdown.

“Denise is an accomplished player in singles and doubles with very good rankings in junior and open tennis in Germany,” said Brown. “I see Denise making positive impact immediately and I’m confident she will play in our top 3 as a freshman. She has the potential and mind set to continue to improve which so important to have a successful team. I am confident of her work ethic and coachability adding strength to our culture. Academically she is strong and will add to our women’s history of academic excellence. Maria and I are excited about Denise being a Gov and see her as being a leader and foundation of future teams; she will definitely be a force on our team and in our conference.”

Torrealba is the daughter of Veronica Torrealba Auerbach and Jens Szymzsak; she has one sibling, Noah. Torrealba will join a Governors roster that already features a pair of German-born players this year, with senior Fabienne Schmidt hailing from Hillscheid, Germany, and Jana Leder hailing from Remchingen, Germany.

Sections

Topics