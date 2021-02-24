|
|
|
|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Denny Road, Richview Park subdivision water outage planned
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, February 25th, 2021, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage, weather permitting, at 10:00pm on Denny Road, a section of Madison Street from Denny Road to South Richview Road and the Richview Park subdivision including the streets listed below for fire hydrant replacement work.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
Streets Affected
Denny Road will be closed to through traffic and motorists will be redirected to Madison Street and Highway 41-A Bypass.
The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Friday.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
|
|
