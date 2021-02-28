|
APSU Volleyball defeats Eastern Illinois in Four Sets
Charleston, IL – Five different Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball players posted double-digit kill totals in a four-set (25-21, 24-26, 25-10, 25-15) Ohio Valley Conference victory against Eastern Illinois, Sunday night at Lantz Arena.
Austin Peay State University (5-2) returned to the win column thanks to a 72-kill offensive performance that saw it post an impressive .409 attack percentage with only 18 attack errors on 132 attempts. It was APSU’s second-best attack percentage in a four-set match all time.
The Governors dominated the third and fourth sets after Eastern Illinois tied the match, 1-1. In the third, APSU had 18 kills, one error and a .708 attack percentage. APSU’s fourth set effort saw it post 18 kills and four errors for a .412 attack percentage to secure the win.
Outside hitter Taylor McInerney, making her second start, enjoyed the best performance by a Govs hitter this season, finishing with 16 kills and a .370 attack percentage. Outside hitter Chloe Stitt had 14 kills while outside hitters Brooke Moore and Maggie Keenan each had 11 kills. Middle blocker Claire Darland set a program record with an .846 attack percentage, posting 11 kills on 13 attempts with no errors.
EIU’s Laurel Bailey led all hitters with 17 kills, finishing with a .308 attack percentage. Kylie Michael had 10 kills for the Panthers, who finished with 45 kills as a team and hit .216 on the night.
Austin Peay State University and Eastern Illinois conclude their two-match series with a 4:00pm, Monday match at Lantz Arena.
