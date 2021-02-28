Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf finish Day One at Kiawah Island Classic

Kiawah Island, SC – Spending the last month practicing indoors due to adverse conditions and the swirling winds on the back-nine of Oak Point Golf Club drove up the scores for Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf in the opening round of the Kiawah Island Classic, Sunday.

“Everybody struck the ball nicely for the most part,” Combs said. “Most of our missed shots were due to mistakes or three-putts. But considering our last month, we can’t be too mad at how the scores ended up today, but we’ll definitely be looking for improvement tomorrow.”

Junior Taylor Dedmen and freshman Kady Foshaug both carded even-par 36s on the front nine, with Foshaug carding a birdie on the fourth hole of her Austin Peay career. The only true struggle of the opening 18 for the Governors was that the birdies proved elusive; Dedmen had one on the front and one on the back, while Foshaug’s at No. 4 and Shelby Darnell’s at No. 6 were the only birds brought in by the Govs to start the tournament.

Austin Peay State University’s 55 pars were six behind Murray State for the tournament lead after a round, but four birdies tied for second-lowest by a team across the opening 18. More birdies will lead to scores dropping over the next two days.

Dedmen is currently ensconced in the top-20 after an opening-round 74; Foshaug is also in the top-50 of the 210-woman field after a career-opening 76. Darnell (79), Andrea Presilla (80) and Riley Cooper (83) rounded out the start of the 2021 spring for the Govs.

Round two begins for Austin Peay State University women’s golf at 10:20am CT, Monday; the Govs will be paired once again with Radford and Alabama State, this time at the Cougar Point course.

