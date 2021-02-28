Ausitn Peay State University Men’s Golf travels to Florida for Southern Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team looks to shake off a difficult outing last week when the Govs trek to the Southern Invitational in Lake Worth, Florida.

This event will be hosted by Loyola Maryland; if the name sounds familiar, it’s because the last time the APSU Govs trekked to Florida for the Greyhounds tournament, then doing business as the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate, they won the event in 2018 at the Fort Lauderale Country Club thanks to a trio of top-10 finishes by Austin Lancaster, Michael Busse and Alex Vegh.

This time around, Austin Peay State University will compete for the title at The Falls Club of Palm Beaches, an expansive 6,757-yard par-72 with Tifway Bermuda grass on our tees, fairways and roughs and upgraded to pristine Mini-Verde greens by Kipp Schulties in 2007. The APSU Govs will square off against a stout field featuring Middle Tennessee, Creighton, Drake, Old Dominion, South Dakota, Stetson, Towson and VCU.

That trio will comprise 60 percent of this week’s lineup for the Governors; Lancaster will make his season’s stroke play debut while Busse and Vegh look to recapture the magic they enjoyed at Loyola’s event three years ago.

The three familiar with the course will solidify the bottom of the lineup; Micah Knisley, whose tie for 21st and outstanding final round last week at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor will lead the way for Austin Peay State University, with Chase Korte flanking him in the No. 2 spot this week. Korte closed out his stay in Savannah on a high note with par on eight of nine back-nine holes last week.

Live scoring for the event will be provided via GolfStat.com and a complete recap will be available at LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of each round.

