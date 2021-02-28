Flash Flood Warning in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Sunday, February 28th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area until 10:00pm CT.

At 5:55pm CT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Clarksville, Camden, Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Adams, Cumberland City, Indian Mound, Woodlawn, Palmyra, Cunningham, Land Between The Lakes and Houston County Airport.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Counties Affected

Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, and Stewart County.

Sections

Topics