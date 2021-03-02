APSU Football’s Brian Snead, Jack McDonald earn OVC Honors

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) running back Brian Snead and linebacker Jack McDonald captured three of the Ohio Valley Conference’s weekly awards after the Governors’ victory against Tennessee State, Sunday.

From Tampa, Florida, Snead was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week and its Newcomer of the Week after setting an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for rushing yards in a quarter with 204 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

He finished the game against the Tigers with 23 carries for 227 yards – the third-best rushing performance by a runner in program history. Snead was named the STATS Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week, Monday.

McDonald, from Brentwood, picked up a share of the OVC’s Defensive Player of the Week. He led the Govs with 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and had a victory-clinching pass breakup in Sunday’s win.

He led a APSU Govs defense that posted 13 tackles for loss and limited the Tigers to 98 rushing yards on 45 carries. With Tennessee State driving for a potential game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter, McDonald knocked down a pass inside the Govs 10-yard line to secure the win.

The OVC has recognized an Austin Peay State University football player with one of its weekly awards in each of the season’s first two weeks. Quarterback Draylen Ellis was the OVC Newcomer of the Week last week.

The APSU Football team has the upcoming Sunday off before returning to action with a 2:00pm, Sunday, March 14th contest at Southeast Missouri.

