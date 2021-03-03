|
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital taking registrations for COVID-19 Vaccine
Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) is now accepting registration for the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine for prime beneficiaries in phase 1 a – c, which includes individuals age 16 and older with one or more high-risk health factors as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
To register for the vaccine, go to the hospital’s website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/
Be sure to register now.
All COVID-19 vaccinations require an appointment and can be scheduled from the link posted on the hospital’s website.
COVID-19 | Vaccine Pre-Registration
***New vaccine site allows online signup***
COVID-19 | Vaccine Wait List
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital beneficiaries in Phase 1c or individuals in Phase 1a or b, who have not received the vaccine, may sign up to receive the COVID vaccine from BACH.
