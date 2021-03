Clarksville Fire Rescue reports Franklin Street closed Overnight

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue has closed Franklin Street from Second Street to First Street to allow for monitoring of the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, which was damaged by fire Wednesday.

Sidewalks along Franklin Street are open and accessible but the road has been closed.

Clarksville Fire Rescue will continue to monitor Franklin Street.

If no further problems occur, Franklin Street will reopen to the public Thursday, March 4th.

