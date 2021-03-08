APSU Men’s Tennis to host Chattanooga, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis is set to get back on the court when it hosts an 11:00am, Tuesday, March 9th match against Chattanooga at the Governors Tennis Courts.

It is a quick turnaround for the Govs, who fell to North Alabama, 6-1, in a hard-fought match on Saturday.

Austin Peay State University will be looking to get in the win column for the first time this season when they take on the Mocs in a rescheduled match that was originally slated for February 12th.

So far this season, Jacob Lorino leads the Governors with a team-best three singles wins while playing in the No. 5 position. Lorino is currently on a three-match winning streak in singles play after dropping his first two contests of the season. Anton Damberg has picked up two singles wins this season while playing on the No. 3 and No. 4 lines.

After Tuesday’s match against Chattanooga, Austin Peay State University will wrap up non-conference play when they host St. Louis for a noon, Saturday match at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

The Opposition

Chattanooga (2-5)

Last Meeting: Chattanooga traveled to Clarksville on January 2nd, 2020, and beat Austin Peay State University, 7-0, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After dropping their first three matches of the season, Chattanooga has won back-to-back contests against UAB, 7-0, and UNC Asheville, 4-3. The Mocs have squared off with one other Ohio Valley Conference team this season, falling to Jacksonville State, 6-1.

Sections

Topics