Austin Peay State University Soccer ready to play Jacksonville State at home, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – After almost erasing a three-goal deficit in the second half last time out, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer will get back on the pitch when it hosts Jacksonville State for a Tuesday match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The match will begin at 2:00pm.

Tuesday’s contest will feature a pair of teams looking for their first win of the delayed 2020 soccer season.

Austin Peay State University scored a pair of goals in their last contest at SIU Edwardsville but ultimately fell to the Cougars, 3-2.

Jacksonville State has scored a single goal in both of their matches this season, but the Gamecocks have a pair of losses to Belmont and Southeast Missouri this season.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Jacksonville State: 8-7-2

8-7-2 All-time vs. JSU in Clarksville: 6-1-1

6-1-1 Last Meeting: October 11th, 2019 (W, 3-2 2OT)

October 11th, 2019 (W, 3-2 2OT) Last Meeting in Clarksville: September 28th, 2018 (W, 4-1)

In his eighth season at the helm of Jacksonville State soccer, head coach Neil Macdonald’s squad has dropped a pair of matches to start the season. Before the season began, the OVC Coaches and SIDs picked Jacksonville State to finish at the bottom of the league in the 2020 Preseason Poll.

Sophomore Cynthia Bagozzi was named to the OVC’s Preseason Player to Watch list for Jacksonville State. As a freshman last season, Bagozzi was tied for fifth in the OVC in goals (7) and was tied for eighth in the league in points (15). Bagozzi has found the back of the net once already this season, with a 57th minute goal against Belmont in a season-opening loss.

In last season’s meeting with Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks scored in the 10th and 53rd minutes to build a 2-0 lead over the Govs. But Austin Peay responded with a pair of goals from Rachel Bradberry in the 54th and 66th minute to tie the contest and send it to overtime. In the final minute of overtime, the Govs drew a foul from 10 yards outside the penalty area and Morgan Drawdy put a free kick into the back of the net for the walk-off winner.

APSU Notably

In last season’s meeting with Jacksonville State, a second-half brace from Rachel Bradberry erased a 2-0 first-half lead for the Gamecocks and set the stage for Morgan Drawdy‘s 110th minute game-winning goal in double overtime.

With two goals in the second half last time out against SIU Edwardsville, the APSU Govs scored multiple goals in a half for the first time since they scored twice in the second half to force overtime at Jacksonville State on October 11th, 2019.

Freshman Tori Case scored the first goal of her collegiate career in the 64th minute at SIUE; the goal was Austin Peay State University’s first of the season and marked the first time since October 25, 2019 — 498 days prior — that the Govs had found the back of the net.

Rachel Bradberry scored her career’s sixth goal in the 73rd minute at SIUE last week; it was the first time she had found the back of the net since her second-half brace in last year’s match at Jacksonville State.

Peyton Powell made a career-high seven saves last time out against SIUE, the junior goalkeeper also faced a career-high 23 shots in the contest.

Prior to the season opener, the APSU Govs returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game. Powell played 87 minutes last season, making seven saves and allowing one goal; while Chloé Dion played 27 minutes and faced no shots on goal.

Senior midfielder Claire Larose was named to the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Players to Watch List, she led the Governors with 11 points and 5 assists last season; she was also tied for the team lead with 3 goals.

After just three seasons at Austin Peay State University, Larose already ranks ninth all-time in goals (13) and tenth all-time in points (32).

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Cornavirus pandemic.

Fan Attendance Policies

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay soccer matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend. The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Austin Peay State University is holding soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at Austin Peay State University soccer events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Morgan Brothers Soccer Field and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seats in the bleachers at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field are marked with green and red stickers, fans may only sit in the seats marked by green stickers for appropriate social distancing.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area in front of the bleachers may do so, but they must remain in the marked and socially distant boxes that are painted on the ground.

Austin Peay will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will be back in action when it squares off with Southeast Missouri in a 6:00pm, Friday match at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Govs will wrap up a quick two-match road trip next Tuesday when they play a 1:00pm, March 16th match at Murray State.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Austin Peay State University soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

