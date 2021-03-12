Austin Peay State University Soccer falls at Southeast Missouri, 1-0

Cape Girardeau, MO – A 12th-minute goal proved to be the difference as Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer went on the road and dropped a 1-0 decision in the rain to Southeast Missouri, Friday, at Houck Field House.

Making the first start of her Austin Peay State University career, goalkeeper Chloé Dion was tested early by Southeast Missouri and made her career’s first save in the 8th minute of the contest.

But as the rain began to fall harder, Lauren Welker was able sneak once past Dion for the match’s lone goal, as the Redhawks took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Dion would go on to make another save in the first half and three more in the second frame, tallying a career-best 5 saves in her starting debut.

Trailing 1-0 early in the match, the APSU Governors offense began to pressure the Redhawks, but a Claire Larose shot sailed high in the 15th minute and an 18th minute corner kick was also unsuccessful.

After a Larose shot deflected off a Southeast Missouri defender, Morgan Drawdy corralled the loose ball and fired a shot on goal, but Redhawks’ keeper Bailey Redden was up to the task and made her only save of the night to keep the Govs scoreless.

Austin Peay State University was unable to get another look at the net in the first 45 minutes and Southeast Missouri held a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second half started with a flurry of Southeast Missouri shots, but only one was on target and Dion was up to the task. Ashley Whittaker looked to get the APSU Govs going on the offensive end, but her lone shot of the night missed wide in the 58th minute.

With neither squad able to get it going on the offensive end in the second half, Larose missed wide on Austin Peay State University’s final shot of the match in the 72nd minute, as the Governors were unable to erase the early deficit and fell to the Redhawks.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will wrap up a season-long two-match road trip when it battles rival Murray State in a 1:00pm, Tuesday, March 16th contest at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Governors will then return home to host Eastern Kentucky for a 2:00pm, March 19th match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

