APSU Men’s Tennis heads to Sevierville for Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will make what has become a routine trip into the Great Smoky Mountains to compete at the eighth annual Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at the River Course of Sevierville Golf Club.

The par-72 course begins at 6,891 yards, but the daily pin placements will drop that to 6,880 yards on Monday and all the way down to 6,827 yards for the final 18 holes.

The 54-hole event breaks from the typical 36-hole opening day and will instead see the teams play 18 holes Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

In addition to the usual suspects from the ranks of their Ohio Valley Conference brethren—Austin Peay State University will be joined by host Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Murray State, and UT Martin at this event—Division II powerhouse Findlay and 2019 Horizon League runner-up Northern Kentucky also will be in the mix in Sevierville.

This will be APSU’s first trip to Sevierville since 2018 after making three straight visits prior to that. Then-sophomores Austin Lancaster, Michael Busse, and Alex Vegh each carded top-10 finishes on that trip; coincidentally or not, that’s also the top three of the Austin Peay State University lineup this week, with Vegh playing perhaps the best golf of his Austin Peay State University career since his sophomore campaign. The trio led Austin Peay State University to a third-place team finish on its last trip to Sevierville.

Joining the trio at the top of the lineup will be Micah Knisley and Chase Korte. Knisley will look to avoid the big number after leading the APSU Govs in both birdies and par-5 scoring at the Southern Invitational two weeks ago, while Korte’s consistency getting up-and-down early in the season has him primed for a breakout performance.

The APSU Govs will go off Hole No. 1 at 7:50am CT, Sunday; live scoring can be found at GolfStat.com and a complete recap will be available at the conclusion of each round at LetsGoPeay.com.

Sections

Topics