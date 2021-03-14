Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf set for Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will be up in the mountains for the eighth annual Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at the Highlands Course of Sevierville Golf Club, beginning Sunday.

The 5,803-yard par-71 track will challenge the 14-team field, which offers a diverse cast to challenge the Govs.

In addition to league foes Eastern Kentucky and host Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay State University will match up against two top-25 Division II programs in Carson-Newman and Findlay along with Northern Iowa and defending Missouri Valley Elite 17 (top finisher plus highest GPA) Hannah Bermel and others.

In 2019, Eastern Kentucky tied Samford for the single-round low in tournament history with 289 to open play before the Bulldogs ultimately claimed the title in the event.

The 54-hole event breaks from the typical 36-hole opening day and will instead see the teams play 18 holes Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University hasn’t made the pilgrimage to Sevierville since the 2016 season, when current head coach Jessica Combs, then doing business as Jessica Cathey, carded a 235 to finish eighth overall.

This group of Govs will be led by Taylor Dedmen, who looks to keep up the momentum begun with a 22nd-place finish at the Kiawah Island Classic to open the 2021 season. The Govs will run the same lineup out they had at Kiawah Island, with Dedmen joined by Shelby Darnell, Riley Cooper, Andrea Presilla and Kady Foshaug.

Austin Peay State University will go off Hole No. 1 at 7:40am CT, Sunday; live scoring can be found at GolfStat.com and a complete recap will be available at the conclusion of each round at LetsGoPeay.com.

