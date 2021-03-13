Austin Peay State University Baseball loses OVC Opener to Tennessee Tech, 13-6

Clarksville, TN – First baseman Ty DeLancey, shortstop Bobby Head and catcher Jack Alexander each hit a home run but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped its Ohio Valley Conference opener, 13-6, to Tennessee Tech, Saturday night, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (2-9, 0-1 OVC) got a trio of two-run innings. DeLancey’s home run provided the offense in a two-run second inning.

Later, Head’s home run drove in both runs in the sixth inning. Alexander led off the eighth with a homer and the Govs tacked on another run after a Golden Eagles error.

But Tennessee Tech (4-4, 1-0 OVC) countered with five runs in both the third and eighth innings. The Golden Eagles took the lead for good, 6-2, with a five-run third inning aided greatly by first baseman Golston Gillespie’s two-out grand slam.

Tennessee Tech’s ability to score runs with two outs would play out again in the eighth when TTU scored five times with two outs. Catcher Will Long singled in a run, right fielder Theo Bryant doubled in another, pinch hitter Hayden Gilliland drove in another run with a single, and shortstop Ed Johnson ended the rally with a two-run single, and TTU was ahead 12-4.

Head led the APSU Govs offense with a 2-for-4, two RBI effort that also saw him score three times. DeLancey went 1-for-3 with two RBI. The Governors earned nine walks from TTU pitchers but could not take advantage, scoring only two runs from those walks.

APSU starter Peyton Jula (0-4) took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits while striking out a career-high six batters in 4.2 innings of work.

Gillespie led Tennessee Tech with a 2-for-5, five RBI outing that included his third-inning grand slam and a solo home run in the ninth inning. Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Four other TTU hitters had a RBI.

TTU starter Tyler Sylvester held Austin Peay State University to two runs on two hits but went only 4.1 innings and did not qualify for the win. Reliever Mark Leonard (2-0) struck out five of the eight batters he faced over the final two innings and picked up the win.

Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech continue their three-game series with an 11:00am, Sunday doubleheader at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Box Score

Tennessee Tech 13, Austin Peay 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Tennessee Tech 1 0 5 0 0 1 0 5 1 13 12 5 Austin Peay 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 6 5 2

W: LEONARD, Mark (2-0) L: JULA, Peyton (0-4)

