Clarksville Fire Rescue: Daylight saving time starts this weekend

Clarksville, TN – Daylight saving time will begin on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at 2:00am. Clarksville Fire Rescue reminds everyone that it is a great time to replace the batteries and test their smoke alarms.

“If smoke alarms are older than ten years, they should be replaced,” said Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Jobe Moore. “Carbon Monoxide detectors need to be replaced every seven years.”

Clarksville Fire Rescue has partnered with the State Fire Marshal’s office to offer free smoke alarms to those in need. These smoke alarms have an internal 10-year lithium battery (no more replacing the batteries).

“As firefighters, we know the importance of early detection during a fire. The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms,” said Assistant Chief Moore.

Clarksville Fire Rescue suggests smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and on each level of the home.

If you or someone you know needs smoke alarms, there are several ways to contact Clarksville Fire Rescue. A “Free Smoke Alarm” tab is on the department’s webpage at www.clarksvillefirerescue.org; a Free Smoke Alarm offer button is on the department’s Facebook page; or you can call the Fire Prevention office at 931.645.7462.

