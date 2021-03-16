Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team pushed host Southeast Missouri to the limit before falling in five sets (14-25, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26, 12-15) in Monday Ohio Valley Conference action at Houck Field House.

Austin Peay (8-4) battled to force five sets against the Redhawks, facing deficits of 9-5 and 20-17 that each forced head coach Taylor Mott to call timeout to stem Southeast Missouri runs.

The Govs responded to the latter timeout by scoring three straight points, including a Claire Darland kill and Brooke Moore service ace, to tie the set and force a SEMO timeout.

Southeast Missouri (10-2) would get to match point first at 24-22 thanks to a Laney Moore kill. However, the Govs quickly followed a SEMO attack error by a Maggie Keenan kill, and SEMO provided another attack error to give the Govs set point at 25-24.

The Redhawks scored the next two points to get their third match point opportunity at 26-25. But Kaylah Jackson scored two kills and Brooke Moore added a third to swiftly turn the momentum and give the Govs a 28-26 win to force the fifth set tiebreaker.

Southeast Missouri dominated the early part of the fifth set, breaking out to a 7-2 lead, and led 11-6 late. But the Govs got a pair of Taylor McInerney kills and a Maggie Keenan service ace to narrow the deficit to two points, 11-9, and force a Southeast Missouri timeout. That timeout halted the Govs run and they could not regain the momentum before dropping the final set.

Moore and Chloe Stitt each overcame slow starts to finish with 12 kills each to lead the Govs offense. Keenan chipped in 11 kills and three blocks. Libero Nina Korfhage had 23 digs to pace a Govs defense that finished with 80 digs.

Southeast Missouri’s Laney Malloy led all hitters with 19 kills. Zoey Beasley added 15 kills.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to Clarksville for its final homestand of the spring 2021 season. The Govs host SIU Edwardsville, Sunday and Monday, at the Dunn Center in a matchup between teams battling for the fourth – and final spot – in the upcoming OVC Volleyball Championship.

Sections

Topics