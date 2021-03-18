|
Austin Peay State University Softball series at Eastern Illinois push to Saturday-Sunday due to weather
Clarksville, TN – With the threat of rain lingering in the Charleston, IL area through late Thursday night into Friday morning, the three-game Ohio Valley Conference series between the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team and Eastern Illinois will be pushed back a day to a Saturday-Sunday affair.
Originally scheduled to begin Friday afternoon at Williams Field, the series between the Govs (9-4, 4-2 OVC) and the Panthers (12-5, 5-1 OVC) will now begin, 1:00pm doubleheader, on Saturday, March 20th and conclude, 11:00am, Sunday with a single game.
Follow the Austin Peay State University softball team on Austin Peay’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.
