Austin Peay State University Baseball travels to Bellarmine, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team concludes its four-game road trip when it travels to Louisville, Kentucky for a Tuesday 1:00pm CT contest against Bellarmine at Knights Field.

Last time out, the Governors (4-13, 2-4 OVC) split a wild Sunday doubleheader at Southeast Missouri, playing 23 innings and more than eight hours.

The APSU Govs dropped the opener, 6-5 in 11 innings, before rallying to win the nightcap, 12-11 in 12 innings, to salvage a game from the three-game series.

Third baseman Gino Avros tied a school record with six hits in the series finale and had two triples and five RBI in the seventh inning alone. First baseman Ty DeLancey had three home runs and six RBI in the series.

Bellarmine (7-10, 3-3 ASun) is riding a four-game win streak after sweeping a three-game Atlantic Sun series from North Alabama last weekend. The Knights began the win streak by downing Western Kentucky in a Tuesday contest at Bowling Green. Outfielder Matt Higgins leads Bellarmine with a .377 batting average, four home runs, and 16 RBI.

Outfielder/catcher Chris Gambert is batting .333 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

Inside The Series

The Series: Austin Peay State University leads, 1-0

Previously: APSU defeated Bellarmine, 4-3 on March 21st,1976 in Clarksville.

Notably: This will be the first meeting between the Govs and Knights in Louisville. Austin Peay State University won on a walk-off wild pitch in 1976 after trailing 3-0.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University hasn’t been afraid to throw different players into the lineup this season with 17 different hitters recording a start this season. Only one Govs player – catcher Jack Alexander – has started every game and only three have played all 17 games.

Austin Peay State University has played 12 of its first 17 games on the road in 2021.

The APSU Govs have not hosted a team from outside Tennessee at Raymond C. Hand Park this season. An April 9-10 series will make Morehead State the first team from outside Tennessee to visit the Hand.

Third baseman Gino Avros tied a school record with six hits in the Southeast Missouri series finale, Saturday, He is batting .529 (9-for-17) over his last four games.

Ty DeLancey extended his hit streak to four games (.316, 6-for-19). He hit three home runs in Saturday’s doubleheader, including a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the day.

Catcher Jack Alexander closed the SEMO series with a 3-for-6, RBI effort that included a double, extending his hit streak to five games.

Shortstop Bobby Head bookended the Southeast Missouri series with two-hit outings, batting .286 during the series.

Center fielder Garrett Spain returned to the Govs lineup at SEMO and went 3-for-14 with an RBI in three starts.

Outfielder Knaje Guthrie made his first appearances of 2021 at Southeast Missouri, starting in left field in Saturday’s doubleheader, and notched his first collegiate hit in the series finale.

First baseman John McDonald started the first two games of the SEMO set and went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in Game 2.

Utility man John Bolton played in all three games at SEMO, starting once, and had a double in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Outfielder Harrison Brown started in right field during Game 3 and was 2-for-5 with a double and RBI single.

