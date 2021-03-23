Austin Peay State University Soccer falls at Belmont, 1-0

Nashville, TN – A single early goal was once again the difference, as Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer dropped a 1-0 decision against Belmont, Tuesday, at E.S. Rose Park.

After Belmont (4-3) took the first two shots of the night early in the contest, it was Austin Peay (2-5) that went on a sustained attack on the offensive end.

A Morgan Drawdy shot sailed high in the seventh minute before Ashley Whittaker put the Govs first shot on target in the eighth minute, but Belmont keeper Sarah Doyle was up to the task.

In the tenth minute Karley Roberts took a shot off a corner kick that missed high and right, but the Roberts shot deflected off a Bruins player and the Govs got another corner kick. On the second corner, Claire Larose had one of the Governors best scoring opportunities of the night, but her shot hit the left post.

Belmont went on a counterattack immediately following Larose’s shot off the post and Julie Garst was able to put a shot just over the outstretched hands of Austin Peay State University goalkeeper Peyton Powell for a goal in the 11th minute.

Despite outshooting Belmont 11-5 and putting two more shots on goal than the Bruins in the first 45 minutes, the Governors were unable to find the back of the net and trailed 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half the Governors had their best look at the goal in the 66th minute when Rachel Bradberry had a one-on-one breakaway opportunity against the Belmont keeper. Bradberry fired a shot to the bottom right corner, but Doyle was able to make a diving save and keep the Govs off the scoreboard.

In the 79th minute, Isabel Petre took a shot on a breakaway and Doyle collided with her while making the save. The Bruins were able to clear the ball and keep the Governors out of the back of the net, but Doyle had to leave the game and was replaced by Taylor Wieland in net.

However, Austin Peay State University was unable to get a shot off against the Bruins backup keeper and the Govs dropped their fourth 1-0 decision of the season.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will return home for their final two games at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season. APSU will host a Friday match at 2:00pm against Eastern Illinois and a March 30th match against UT Martin at 2:00pm before traveling to Morehead State, April 2nd, for its regular-season finale.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

