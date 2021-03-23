Habitat for Humanity home construction impacted by High Lumber Prices

Clarksville non-profit homebuilder launches campaign to offset cost increases due to COVID-19

Clarksville, TN – As the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic moves into its second year, Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County is feeling the effects on its homebuilding ministry. Lumber prices alone have increased more than 170% over the past 10 months, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

“When costs for materials increase, these are passed onto future Habitat homeowners, because their mortgage payment is based on the actual costs we incur in construction,” Habitat Executive Director Rob Selkow said.

Habitat hopes to offset the cost of these increases through sales of a new Habitat for Humanity specialty license plate.

The plate was created as a revenue source for the local affiliate and all funds from sales will go to home construction in the Clarksville area. Plates can be pre-ordered for $35.00, but the campaign is under a June 30, 2021 deadline.

“We have to reach 1,000 pre-orders by the end of June before the state of Tennessee will begin production of the plates,” Selkow said.

You can pre-order and purchase your specialty plate online (http://habitatmctn.org/licenseplate/) or mail a check for $35.00 with the required contact info to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County: P.O. Box 331 Clarksville, TN 37041. Please include your address, phone number, email, full name, and county of residence.

Standard tag fees will apply at the time of renewal. When your new plate is available, you will be notified by the state.

If you’d like to make a donation separate from the Specialty License Plate, you can do so online or by mail: P.O. Box 331 Clarksville, TN 37041

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Tennessee serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information call 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

