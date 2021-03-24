APSU Softball loses doubleheader at Murray

Murray, KY – Lexi Osowski went 4-fo-6 at the plate, including a double and a home run, for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team versus Murray State, Wednesday afternoon at Racer Field, in an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader, but it wasn’t enough, as the Govs dropped both ends of the doubleheader by 8-2 and 2-1 finals.

Game 1

Murray State 8, Austin Peay 2

Austin Peay State University saw Murray State put together two big innings in the opening game of the day, starting with a three-run first inning to put APSU into an early hole.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the fourth when the Racers (12-14, 9-2 OVC) added four more runs to go up 7-0.

Austin Peay State University would get on the board in the fifth, when Drew Dudley reached on a one-out single, followed by pinch-runner Emily Moore getting into scoring position by stealing second base and move on to third when the catcher’s throw hit her and caromed into center field.

That would bring up Maddie Boykin, who singled in Moore to make it, 7-1.

The APSU Govs would add their final run in the sixth, on Osowski’s second home run of the season, with Murray State closing out the game’s scoring with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning for the 8-2 final margin.

APSU did have some chances early-on to score some runs, including a triple by Bailey Shorter, to open the game, and a one-out double by Osowski in the fourth.

Harley Mullins (3-5) took the loss for the APSU Govs.

Game 2

Murray State 2, Austin Peay 1

APSU starter Jordan Benefiel limited the Racers to just three hits in Game 2, while setting a career single-game high with nine strikeouts, but unfortunately one of those three hits was a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give the Racers a quick 2-0 lead.

Austin Peay State University would cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth when Osowski reached on a two-out single and scored when Kelsey Gross followed with a double into the left-center field gap, scoring Osowski all the way around from first.

The Govs had a couple of chances late to at least tie the game but couldn’t come up with the big hit.

In the fifth, Emily Harkleroad opened the inning with a double but was caught in a run down following an infield single by Dudley.

In the seventh, Brett Jackson singled to open the inning, with pinch-runner Emily Moore coming and stealing her second base of the day to get into scoring position.

Moore would move to third on an infield out, but that would be as far as she would get as Murray State struck out the final Govs hitter of the game to escape with the 2-1 win.

Benefiel (3-2) took the hard-luck loss, giving up the two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out nine.

Inside the Boxscore

Red-shirt freshman Maddie Boykin recorded her first collegiate hit in Game 1, driving in a run.

Senior Drew Dudley had three hits in the doubleheader and extended her consecutive-game hit streak to a season-best six games.

With her two stolen bases versus Murray State, senior Emily Moore moved into a tie for eighth place all-time in program history, with Brittany Williams (2007-10), with 28 career stolen bases.

Freshman pitcher Jordan Benefiel has struck out 14 opposing batters in 14.1 innings pitched since returning to the rotation after an early-season injury.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team (10-8, 5-6 OVC) returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Feld for their next action, as they host Belmont for a three-game OVC series this coming weekend.

