Clarksville’s Customs House Museum April 2021 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history. Some of the events in April at the Museum are: Mike Egan: Modern Pop, Larry Hughes: Rediscovering the National Parks, Curiosities: Objects from the Museum Collection, Helping Americans Help Themselves: 140 Years of the Red Cross, The Electrification of the TVA, and F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains. Customs House Museum Exhibits Mike Egan: Modern Pop

April 1st–May 30th | Harvill Gallery Mike Egan’s work is often themed in death, with a stylized nod to Mexican folk art and pop. While in school, Mike became enamored with German Expressionism and printmaking. After receiving his degree from the Edinboro University, Mike worked in the funeral home business while developing his painting genre. His work has since been exhibited in group and solo exhibitions from New York to L.A. Larry Hughes: Rediscovering the National Parks

April 6th – July 18th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries Larry Hughes is a Memphis-based artist working primarily in watercolor, drawing media, and oil. With deep roots in Arizona and California, his primary artistic interests turn to western wilderness areas, particularly the Grand Canyon, the Sonoran Desert, the Guadalupe Mountains of West Texas, and northern New Mexico, where he works en plein air to support later studio work. Curiosities: Objects from the Museum Collection

April 15th – June 27th |Memory Lane Come take a gander at an assortment of perplexing objects pulled from the Museum shelves whose uses may not be obvious at first look. Can you guess the function of these items from the past? Helping Americans Help Themselves: 140 Years of the Red Cross

Through July 18th |Kimbrough Gallery Celebrating 140 years of the American Red Cross through artifacts, photos, and local stories. The American Red Cross works to rebuild lives and communities after disaster strikes. Read the valiant stories of the beginning of the local Red Cross chapter created in 1917, national humanitarian efforts, and wide-spread volunteerism.

The Electrification of the TVA

Through June 20th |Memory Lane Take a look back at the history of the Tennessee Valley Authority and how electricity changed lives, especially for those living on farms. Lisa Jennings: Coming Home

Through April 18th | Crouch Gallery

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsor F&M Bank The combination of creating with rock, paper, and wood has been a magical journey for Lisa Jennings for over 20 years. Jennings started with fibrous pre-dyed, colored papers and worked her way into tall sculptural forms that appear to come directly from the nature around her. Robert McCurley: Due South

Through April 25th | Kimbrough Gallery

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsor Bill Orgain Robert McCurley’s Due Southdisplays a side of the Southern region that’s pure, romantic, and pictorial. It’s deep-rooted in beauty, tradition, religion, and simplicity -a side that everyone can appreciate and enjoy. His photographic education includes classes at the former Southeastern Center for the Photographic Arts in Atlanta, GA, workshops with Keith Carter, Magnum photographers David Alan Harvey and Alex Webb as well as countless hours studying the work of influential artists. His photographs have been exhibited in a variety of venues and galleries across the U.S. Clarence Cameron White

Through April 30th | Lobby Clarence Cameron White was born August 10th, 1879,in Clarksville, Tennessee to Dr. James W. White and Jennie Scott White. At age 8, he was given a violin by his grandfather. He went on to become one of America’s most exceptional composers and violinists of the first half of the twentieth century. White played many well-known concert halls in the United States and Europe. This exhibit features some of White’s personal items from the Museum collection.

Museum Events American Red Cross Blood Drive

April 6th, 10:00am–3:00pm In celebration of 140 years of the American Red Cross, the Museum and the local Red Cross are hosting a series of blood drives that are open to the public. Each donor will be entered in a drawing for 1 FREE annual Museum membership. Call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CustomsHouse to schedule an appointment. First Thursday Art Walk

April 8th, 5:00pm–8:00pm The Museum will have free admission for First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville. We will also be extending our hours to 5:00pm-8:00pm to allow more time to spend in your favorite galleries! Museum Programs Museum Discovery Quest Free with paid admission or membership | Developed for school-age children Free Take It N’ Make It Activity Museum Discovery Quests are self-guided adventures that offer a fun exploration through the Museum. Kids can experience exhibits and artifacts in new and entertaining ways that pique their curiosity and captivate their attention. The theme changes regularly. Bonus: Complete the MDQ and receive a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet to create a fun project at home. F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open Daily

Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO, and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season. [320cetner] Seasons: The Museum Store

Children’s Poetry Month Sale

Offer expires April 30th, 2021 April is Children’s Poetry Month and Seasons is encouraging young writers to get their creative juices flowing. All creative writing products are 15% off,or25% off for members. Each purchase includes a free pen and gets your name in a drawing to win a free gift bag full of Seasons goodies. Holiday Openings The Museum will be open for Easter on Sunday, April 4th from 1:00pm-5:00pm. The F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains will run from 1:00pm-4:00pm. About the Customs House Museum Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region. With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop! The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free. The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

