Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 24th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 17th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Deacon is a medium-size adult male Labrador retriever/Pitbull terrier mix looking for his forever home. He is current on all his vaccinations and is neutered. Hard to resist that face.

Grove is a young female domestic shorthair with very long whiskers. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. This beautiful girl would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Ripley is a 2-year-old, 97-pound neutered male Australian/German shepherd mix with dashing blue eyes. He is vetted, house and crate trained, and gets along well with cats and other dogs. Ripley is a young boy with lots of energy to burn. He loves to play fetch, playing in the water and being sprayed by a water hose.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Coco is a playful female cat. Note her striking tabby coat, the little star on her chest, and her perfect eye make-up. Her face still looks kittenish, but she is about 2-years-old. Coco is a prima donna who prefers to be the only cat in the family. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Casey is a striking orange and white young female domestic medium hair. She is spayed, vetted, and litter trained. Casey is a shy little girl at first but warms up quickly. She likes to sleep on the bed with her people. Casey gets along well other cats.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is a handsome 8-month-old male Labrador retriever mix with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Bagsby is a very sweet and energetic boy who would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with beautiful markings. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs and is eager to please. Atlas is house and crate trained.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lucy closely resembles a Catahoula Leopard mix. She is approximately 3-years-old and weighs approximately 40-pounds. Lucy is spayed, house trained and gets along with children, cats and other dogs. She knows basic commands and walks nicely on a leash.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Trap is an adorable male pit bull terrier mix. He is approximately 3-years-old and just loves people and being around people. Trap is a very happy, handsome boy.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

